Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.