Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $304.27 million and $2.81 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $9.50 or 0.00025593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,138.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.05 or 0.06287453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00433138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.08 or 0.01537717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00151058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00639923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00436219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

