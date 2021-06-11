Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 740,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

