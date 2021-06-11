Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

