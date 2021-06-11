Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.93

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 1141782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

