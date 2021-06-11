Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

ESS stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

