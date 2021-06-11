Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0001

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $7,670.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

