Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $924,775.28 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $924,775.28 and $83,356.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

