ETNA Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,727.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $218,727.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

