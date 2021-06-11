Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 39,638 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,333,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02.

PMVP stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 208,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,323. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after acquiring an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

