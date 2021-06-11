EUNO Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $7,287.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.81 or 0.00783273 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,227,355,079 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

