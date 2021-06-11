Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Euro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

CLWT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 62,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,941. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.