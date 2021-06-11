Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson Sells 723 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 359,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

