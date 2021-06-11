Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Volume of $901,478.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $37.35 million and $901,478.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

