EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 567.7% from the May 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 53,974,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,806,789. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get EVIO alerts:

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.