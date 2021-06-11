EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 567.7% from the May 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 53,974,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,806,789. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About EVIO
