EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Trading 0.9% Higher

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.21. 437,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 241,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 4.24.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 145,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $554,420.00.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

