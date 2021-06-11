Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 11,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,281,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

The company has a market cap of $646.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

