Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.11. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

