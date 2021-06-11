Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.11. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.