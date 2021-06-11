Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 5,450 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

