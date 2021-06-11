ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,689.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $896,967.02 and approximately $10,689.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00333930 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009756 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

