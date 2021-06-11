ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.12

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.12 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 1919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $176,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

