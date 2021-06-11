EXMO Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.98 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $124,625.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00748384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.