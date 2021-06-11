Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger Sells 160,000 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. 1,284,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,420. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.34.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.