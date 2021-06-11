Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,488 shares of company stock worth $14,848,263 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

