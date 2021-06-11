EXRNchain (EXRN) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXRNchain has a market cap of $3.94 million and $51,808.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

