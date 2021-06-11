Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

