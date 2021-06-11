Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Extended Stay America worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 273,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

