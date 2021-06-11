Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 4.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $218,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Creative Planning grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.03. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,812. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

