Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 356,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,286,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

