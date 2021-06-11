extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $618,546.93 and $165,646.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,578.98 or 1.00106749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00367665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00446688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00808096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003381 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

