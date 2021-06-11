Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $269.26 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

EXTR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

