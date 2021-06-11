F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.89 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

