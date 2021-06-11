F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSTX. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

