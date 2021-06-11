F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,325. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $194.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

