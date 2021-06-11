Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

