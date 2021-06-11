Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.2% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.46. The stock had a trading volume of 406,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

