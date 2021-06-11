Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Up 8.2%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 5,978 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

