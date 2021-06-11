Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 19.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.35% of Farfetch worth $66,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after purchasing an additional 252,464 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $53,019,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

