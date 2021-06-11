FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.92% of FARO Technologies worth $281,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

