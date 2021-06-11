Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.62% of Fastly worth $257,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

FSLY opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

