Fathom (FTHM) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fathom to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fathom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fathom Competitors 113 493 590 18 2.42

Fathom currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.16%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Fathom Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million -$1.34 million -273.25 Fathom Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -23.12

Fathom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fathom peers beat Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

