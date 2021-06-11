Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 91.7% in May

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,676. Fearless Films has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.