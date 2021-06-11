Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $7,541.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002063 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.