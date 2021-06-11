FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

FDX stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.67. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

