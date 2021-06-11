Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,309.17 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.