Fei Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $37.35 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

