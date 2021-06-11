Fera Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fera has a market cap of $1.58 million and $48,585.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00169452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00195628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.55 or 0.01172444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.60 or 0.99949653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

Fera Coin Trading

