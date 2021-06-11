Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21. 25,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

