Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.34. 268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,477,000.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.