Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000.

